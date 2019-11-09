Albany Times Union Obituaries
James "Mike" Brown Obituary
Brown, James "Mike" HALFMOON James "Mike" Brown, 69 of White Birch Road, died on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Troy, he was the son of Helen O'Bin Brown and the late James W. Brown. He graduated from Waterford Halfmoon School. Mike had been employed by Cluett Peabody & Company and Satch Sales. He was an avid car racing fan. In addition to his mother, he is survived by one son Michael Brown; and his siblings, Mary Lou Doty of Latham, Thomas Brown of Clifton Park, Ruth Sturtevant of Florida and Scott Brown of Malta. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 9, 2019
