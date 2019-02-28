Campion, James C. TROY James C. Campion, 88 of Albany, died on February 25, 2019, after a long illness. His devoted friend Michael Shinas was at his side. James, known as Jim to friends and family, was born in Albany on July 27, 1930. He was the son of the late Helen Zimmerman and Edward J. Campion; and the brother of the late Helen Harmon. He is survived by three daughters, other family members, and friends. Jim served in the National Guard for six years and worked as a union plumber, dental technician, and building manager. He was a nationally ranked, record-setting weight lifter who also trained many lifters. He was a wood carver, portrait and landscape painter, and student of philosophy. But perhaps his deepest passion was for the meaningful relationships he formed and cherished. There will be a private memorial for family and friends. Memorial donations in Jim's name may be made to or to the Public Broadcasting System (PBS).
