Mantello, James C. ALBANY James C. Mantello, 66, passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, November 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Troy, he is the son of Eva Ciccarelli and James M. Mantello. In addition to his parents, Jim is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Gail Castle Mantello; his daughter, Heather Mantello; and his cherished granddaughter, Makayla Kepner; fur baby, Sadie; his siblings, Donna M. Fogarty, Chester V. Mantello, Gina M. Mantello, Santa (Jim) Raymond and Angelo M. (Rick Andino) Ciccarelli, Jr. and sister-in-law and brother-in- law, Marcia and Bob Plumadore. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jim was predeceased by his stepfather, Angelo M. Ciccarelli, Sr. The family would like to thank Community Hospice, Dr. Hart, Dr. Bauer, Dr. Cerniglia, Joe Guise, Fr. Rutherford and the parish community of Immaculate Heart of Mary for their kind and compassionate care and prayers given to Jim throughout his illness. Those wishing to remember Jim in a special way may make memorial contributions in his name to either Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd. Albany, NY 12205 or The , A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Jim on Tuesday, November 26, at 11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Watervliet. Calling hours will precede the Mass from 10 11:30 a.m. at the church. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit







