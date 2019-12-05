|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James C. Mawn.
|
|
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
|
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
View Map
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Mawn, James C. MECHANICVILLE Mr. James C. Mawn, 89, formerly of Bent Grass Drive, died on Saturday, November 30, 2019, in Princeton, Ky. after a brief hospitalization. Born in the Bronx on June 8, 1930, Jim was a graduate of the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. and Fordham University in the Bronx. As a De La Salle Christian Brother (Brother Bernadine Julian, F.S.C) he taught at Christian Brothers schools in Michigan and New York, including their Novitiate in Barrytown, N.Y., before leaving the Order in 1958. He taught general science at the junior/senior high school level in New Rochelle, Yorktown Heights and Pelham, N.Y. from which he retired from teaching in 1985 after 27 years in public secondary education. An honorary life and fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Jim served the Catholic fraternal organization as the grand knight of the Msgr. Mathews Council in Larchmont, N.Y. (1979-81, 1992-99), a field agent in the Order's Insurance Division (1981-91) and as district deputy (1991-92). Jim was a talented "Irish tenor" and served as the Christian Brothers' director of music at their Novitiate and later went on to direct the Marian Chorale at Blessed Sacrament Church in New Rochelle, N.Y. for 11 years. People loved to hear him sing at parish and family gatherings. A loyal son of the church, Jim was always willing to go the extra mile to pitch in when he could at Sts. John & Paul in Larchmont, N.Y., Sts. Mary & James in Guthrie, Ky., and Corpus Christi in Round Lake. A devoted husband and loving father and grandfather, he enjoyed spending time with his family. A longtime resident of Larchmont, N.Y., where they raised their family, Jim and his wife, Mary, retired first to Adams, Tenn. in 2001 and returned to New York in 2006 when they settled in Halfmoon. Survivors include his son, Stephen (Mary V.) Mawn of Watervliet; two daughters, Bernadette Bode of Wappingers Falls and Regina (James) Hosey of Eddyville, Ky.; and seven grandchildren: Teresa and Andrew Mawn, Christopher and Brendan Bode, and Nichelle, Ryan and Sean (Victoria) Hosey. He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Mary M. Mawn; and his three sisters: Mary O'Connor -Hauser, Rita Mawn and Rosemarie Mawn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 7, at 9 a.m. in the Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2001 US Rt. 9, Round Lake, with burial in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Calling hours will be at the Corpus Christi Church on Friday from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Remembrances may be made in memory of James C. Mawn to the Christian Brothers (for the Retired Brothers), P.O. Box 238, Lincroft, NJ 07738-0238. To leave condolences or for directions to the church, visit devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 5, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|