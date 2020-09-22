Sylvester, James C. WATERFORD James C. Sylvester, 72, A.K.A The Fountain of Knowledge, passed away peacefully Monday, September 21, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. A lifelong Waterford resident, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Marie Parissi Sylvester. He was a graduate of Waterford Halfmoon High School and Hudson Valley Community College. He had been employed for 13 years at the Freihofer Baking Co. in Troy and then at the USPS General Mail Facility in Albany where he was a quality control inspector. He retired in 2009 after 30 years of service. In his earlier days Jim played french horn and was a member of the Islanders Jr. Drum and Bugle Corp of Green Island and the Vagabonds Sr. Drum and Bugle Corps of Ft. Edward. He loved to attend Senior Drum Corps shows all over the East Coast on weekends in the summer, as well as Capital District Car Shows. Jim and his wife Irene enjoyed vacationing in Hilton Head Island, S.C., Aruba, California and also loved going on cruises and always flying first class. Jim's grandsons said he was really good at building stuff. He was a lifelong N.Y. Giants fan and enjoyed collecting Giants, N.Y. Yankees and Duke Ball Caps and collecting model cars. He was a communicant of St. Mary's Church Crescent. He is survived by his faithful and loving wife, Irene Bouchey Sylvester; and his devoted children, Denise and Debbie Sylvester of Waterford and Mark Sylvester (Kim) of Wayne, Pa. Also surviving are his cherished grandchildren, Samuel James and William Bruce Sylvester; and grandpups, Callie and Oscar. He was the brother of Paul Sylvester of Waterford, Anthony Sylvester of Clifton Park and the late Peter A. Sylvester of Lakewood, N.J. He was the brother-in-law of Lynn Malone (Harlan) of Poway, Calif., Melvin Bouchey (Karen) of Voorheesville, Richard Bouchey (Ana) and Robert Bouchey (Michele) of Waterford. Also surviving are 11 nieces and nephews as well as 14 great-nieces and nephews. Thanks are extended to the nurses on the 4th floor Medial Surgical Unit at Samaritan Hospital for their comfort and care during his illness. Also, thanks to Upstate Hematology in Niskayuna. Graveside committal services will be Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. In compliance with pandemic regulations face masks will be required and social distancing practiced. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Waterford Rescue Squad, PO Box 249, Waterford, NY 12188 or the American Lung Association
, 418 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com