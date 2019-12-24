Carson, James MALTA His friends mourn the loss of James Carson of Malta, who died suddenly on December 20, 2019, at the age of 73 in connection with an accident in his home. Jim was born in 1946, the son of Molly and Carl Carson. He was raised in Ballston Spa with his now deceased siblings, Carl Carson Jr. and Mary Duell. A military veteran, Jim served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1965 to 1969. He spent most of his life living in Malta, last working at Phillips Health in Latham as a software engineer. Many of his friends grew to know Jim's good heart, thoroughness and reliability through his volunteer work in greyhound rescue. Jim administered the rescue group website and volunteered at adoption events for Greyhound Rescue of N.Y. For many years, his neighbors were happy to see him on his daily walks with one or two of the three greyhounds he had adopted. No services will be held at this time. However, his friends will gather for a farewell service in early spring to bid farewell to Jim when his ashes are returned to the earth according to his request. Anyone wishing to join in this ceremonial farewell, please contact Armer Funeral Home, Inc. at 518-885-6181 or [email protected] and leave your name and contact information. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 24, 2019