Clark, James Sr. SARATOGA SPRINGS Reverend James Marshall Clark Sr. passed away suddenly at Saratoga Hospital on Tuesday, October 23, 2019. He was 87 years old. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 27, 2019, at the Tunison Funeral Home, 105 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, from 4-7 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Dyer Phelps A.M.E. Zion Church on Crescent St., Saratoga Springs. Funeral Services will follow the calling hours on Thursday at 12 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the Gerald B.H Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Saratoga at 2 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 27, 2019