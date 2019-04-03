Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Cook Jr.. View Sign

Cook, James Jr. ALBANY James "Johnny" Cook Jr., 72, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peters. Born in Albany, Johnny was the son of the late James Sr. and Louise (Frost) Cook. Johnny was a clerk with NYS Taxation and Finance in Albany for 35 years, retiring in 2012. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife Susie Cook; daughters, Lisa and Joshana Cook of Albany; his cherished grandson Jaiden Sutherland; as well as his siblings, Edward "Peachy" Cook and Willie Cook of Schenectady and Carol "Cat" Robinson of Florida. He is also survived by his special nieces, Tay Mary Ellis and Cornelius "Kyesha" Brown of Albany; and a host of many more. Johnny is predeceased by his sons, Richard J. and John E. Cook; his siblings, Ceresa Sims, Dorothy Brown, Henry Cook and Franklin Cook; and nephews, Sylvester and Robert Brown. The family would like to thank the staff at the Hospice Inn for their unbelievable support and care they gave Johnny and his family during this most difficult time. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, April 4, from 4-7 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave, Albany. Funeral Services for Johnny will be celebrated on Friday April 5 at 10 a.m. at the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 269 Spruce St., Albany with interment following in Graceland Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at







490 Delaware Avenue

Albany , NY 12209

490 Delaware Avenue

Albany , NY 12209

(518) 463-1594 Funeral Home Details Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 3, 2019

