DeWitt, James Dean PENNELLVILLE, N.Y. James Dean DeWitt, 59 of Pennellville, former Albany native, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He is survived by his companion, children, grandchildren, his mother, his siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Calling hours are on Monday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a services at 1 p.m. all in Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix, NY, 13135. Contributions to the .
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2019
