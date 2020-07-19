Blair, James E. Sr. SLINGERLANDS James E. Blair Sr., 73, passed away July 15, 2020, with his loving family by his side. James was the son of the late James P. Blair and the late Gladys Blair-Mueller. James was the devoted husband to his bride and love of his life, Dominica Patricia Blair. They were happily married for 52 years. James, a.k.a. "Koja," was a proud retired member of Schenectady Local 105 and Local 7 Plumbers / Steamfitters Union and was also a Navy veteran. He left his mark on many apprentices while being a welding instructor for many years. He was an avid hunter and also enjoyed spending time with family, camping, boating and loved a good game of cards. He also enjoyed having a winning night at the casino. He was a devoted Yankees fan as well. James' pride and joy were his children, James E. Blair Jr. (Michele) and Kristina A. Carras (Patrick); and his five grandchildren, Andrew James, Linday, Cyrus, Kasidy and Natalee. He is adored by his sister, Bonnie Prescott and her husband, Dan and his sister, Kathy Blair. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be missed tremendously by his black lab, Abby. Anyone who knew him knows his smile will forever be seen, his laugh forever heard, his words forever remembered, his lessons forever told and his love forever felt. In accordance to James' wishes, there will be no wake or funeral. The family will hold a celebration of his life at a later date to be determined (COVID-19 permitting). Donations in his memory may be made to either the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 7262, Hillsborough, NJ, 08844-7262 or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
.