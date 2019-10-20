Coogan, James E. GUILDERLAND James E. Coogan of Guilderland, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. A longtime resident of Guilderland, Jim was the eldest son of the late James P. Coogan and Margaret Stevens of Albany. Jim was in the U.S. Navy and served as an aerial photographer. He was employed at General Electric Co. in Schenectady for thirty-two years. In his retirement, he was a school bus driver for Guilderland Central School District. In his community, and together with his loving wife, Barbara, he contributed countless hours in leadership activities. He was an active member of Christ the King Parish in Westmere where he was the Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, serving as a Knight for 64 years. Jim was also a longtime church choir member. Jim was a member and served as an officer in the BPOE Elks Organization. In all aspects of his life, Jim brought a fun-loving, energetic spirit to everything he did. Jim was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Childs Coogan. He is survived by his children, Patricia (James) Huntington, Michael Coogan and Colleen (Brian) Jennings; his grandchildren, Matthew (Jacklyn), Daniel and Andrew Huntington, Michael Jr., Justin and Brendan Coogan, and Kerri and William Jennings; his great-grandchildren, Eloise Elizabeth and Adalynn James Huntington; his brother Charles (Lillian) Coogan, his sister, Margaret (the late John) Bondorew, his brother Gerard (Ingrid) Coogan, and his brother Robert (Rita) Coogan. He was predeceased by his sister Ann (the late Robert) Whipple; and his brother Bernard (JoAnn) Coogan. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Virginia Collins, and JoAnn Coogan; his brother-in-law Joseph Childs and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Wednesday, October 23, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. The parish family of Christ the King will gather at 4:30 p.m. for a service of prayer and remembrance. All are welcome. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 24, at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 20 Sumpter Ave., Westmere. Interment will follow the Mass in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to an organization of choice. To leave a message of condolece for the family or obtain directions, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 20, 2019