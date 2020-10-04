Croyle, James E. ALBANY James E. Croyle, 88 of Rensselaer, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Teresian House. James was born in Portage, Pa. on February 3, 1932, a son of the late Mack and Jessie Croyle. He came to Albany in his early twenties, working for the Jacobson Shirt Factory until its closure and then Williams Press for ten years until its closure. He was then employed at Teresian House for 25 years until his retirement. During his time with Teresian House, he took on a part-time job at the new Crossgates Mall. Following his retirement from both jobs, James then took on a new job at Our Lady of Mercy Nursing Home in Guilderland for six years, before finally retiring at the age of 80. Jim loved all the thrill rides and never missed a chance to ride a rollercoaster from California to Florida to New York and everywhere in between with a big smile on his face. Jim was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan and loved the Yankees and the Valley Cats. He enjoyed Sundays at the Saratoga Track or a bus trip to one of the casinos. Jim belonged to several bowling leagues and had a personal best of a 270-point game. Later in life, he switched to Bocci and Wii Bowling. Jim loved to play cards with his friends. He also enjoyed music and played the harmonica, accordion and the organ and enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles. He was an active member of the Rensselaer Senior Center and enjoyed many trips and events with them. Jim was predeceased by his wife,Virginia, in 2010; a stepson, Robert A. Reagan; a stepgrandson, Jason Reagan; five brothers, Earl, Raymond, John, Harold and Mack; six sisters: Loretta Norkus, Bernadette (Peggy) McEwan, Maxine Myers, Ruth DiBarnardo, Mary Catherine (Honey) Krumenacker, Velma Lydick. He is survived by a sister, Marlene Chapel; two brothers, Harold (Mary) and John McEwan; a stepdaughter, Diane Evans; and three step- grandchildren, Ronald Evans, Jr., Robert (Kim) A. Reagan, Jr. and Brandie (Kenny) Trandem; four step great-grandchildren, Brock and Hunter Trandem and Riley and Kole Reagan; and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Thursday, October 8 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Albany Rural Cemetery. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, the American Heart Association
or the charity of one's choice
. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com