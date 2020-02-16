Morgan, James E. GLENMONT James E. Morgan passed away February 12, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend of Madeline Sheila Galvin-Morgan. Father of Conor T. Morgan and Cait-e Morgan Kiani (Umer). Brother of William (Barbara) Morgan, the late Kevin (Barbara) Morgan and the late Steven Morgan. James was a graduate of Maple Hill High School, Castleton, State University of N.Y. at Albany and Albany Law School, Union University. He was a retired attorney. He retired from private practice having worked for the State of N.Y. as an assistant attorney general and worked in the office of counsel of N.Y.S. Equalization & Assessment, Education Department and Social Services. He also served as former Town of Bethlehem Historian and former member of the Town of Bethlehem Zoning Board. He was an active long term supporter of the Property Rights Foundation of America, frequently being a featured speaker at their annual meetings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Delmar. Friends may call in the funeral home Tuesday, 4-7 p.m. Flowers may be sent. Those wishing to make memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may do so to: John Nelson Moosedog Rescue Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 65, Mendenhall, PA 19357 or Garden State Norwegian Elkhound Club Rescue & Referral, c/o Sally Simmonds, P.O. Box 738, Manorville, NY 19357
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020