Reinhart, James E. DELANSON James E. Reinhart, age 70, passed away on September 2, 2020, at Stratton VA Medical Center. He was born in Albany, the son of the late Adolf and Louise Reinhart. He was predeceased by his wife, Gail M. Reinhart. James was a Vietnam Era Navy veteran. He was an active member of the Boyd Hilton VFW Post 7062. He is survived by his three sons: David, James and Paul; three grandchildren: Chad, Derek and Carisa; great-granddaughter, Autumn; and many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and close friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Thursday, September 10, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. with a service to follow. Interment with full military honors will be held in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com