1/
James E. Reinhart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reinhart, James E. DELANSON James E. Reinhart, age 70, passed away on September 2, 2020, at Stratton VA Medical Center. He was born in Albany, the son of the late Adolf and Louise Reinhart. He was predeceased by his wife, Gail M. Reinhart. James was a Vietnam Era Navy veteran. He was an active member of the Boyd Hilton VFW Post 7062. He is survived by his three sons: David, James and Paul; three grandchildren: Chad, Derek and Carisa; great-granddaughter, Autumn; and many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and close friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Thursday, September 10, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. with a service to follow. Interment with full military honors will be held in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved