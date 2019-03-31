Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James E. Thurber Sr.. View Sign

Thurber, James E. Sr. GREEN ISLAND James E. Thurber Sr., 74, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, with his family by his side. He was the son of the late Emma and Albert Thurber. James is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Rosemary E. (Ruotolo) Thurber. James worked for National Furniture for 27 years and then went on to work for DHL/Airborne Express Delivery before his retirement. James was fond of motorcycles and was a proud Harley owner. He enjoyed the outdoors and taking care of his car but above all he was a proud father and grandfather. In addition to his wife, James is survived by his children, Rosemarie Pitcher (Dennis), James E. Thurber Jr. (Karin), Barbara A. Rouse (Eugene), Nancy A. Thurber and Joseph J. Thurber (Amy). James was the proud "Papa" to 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Minnie and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.James was predeceased by his daughter Joanne Thurber. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 2, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with interment following in the Millertown Cemetery, Johnsonville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Albany Medical Center or Samaritan Hospital.







181 Troy Schenectady Road

Watervliet , NY 12189

