Davis, James Edward DELMAR James Edward Davis passed peacefully with quiet dignity on October 10, 2020, at home with his wife Doris by his side, after a two-year serious illness. Jim was born on June 25, 1938, to the late Edward and Polly Davis in Portland, Maine. In 1942 he moved to Detroit, Mich., because of his father's wartime employment, but in 1945, his family returned to Salmon Falls, Maine, where he attended a one-room school and proudly was employed by the district for maintenance work and tending the wood stove that provided the school's heat. He had happy memories of his younger Maine years and enjoyed vacationing there with his wife and sons in later years. In 1953 he moved with his parents to Delmar, N.Y., where he attended Bethlehem Central High School, went to St. Lawrence University (B.S. degree); and earned a J.D. degree at Albany Law School A conservationist at heart, Jim proudly spent his 35-year career with the N.Y.S. Department of Environmental Conservation as assistant counsel, regional attorney and legislative counsel. He was responsible for fish and wildlife legislation as well as drafting many environmental laws, including the law that became the State Pollution Discharge Elimination System (SPDES). He enjoyed reading history, boating on the Hudson River, fishing, historic model boat building, and cruising the world, which included visits to all seven continents. Jim was a quiet and serious man with a dry wit and love of family. He is survived by his wife Doris of 57 years; his son, Matthew (Caitlin); and beautiful granddaughter Fiona of Bristol, Vt. He was predeceased by his son, James Jr. The family will celebrate Jim's life privately at a later date. Donations in Jim's memory may be made to the The Nature Conservancy. Online condolences may be offered to the family at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
