Foley, James Edward GUILDERLAND James Edward Foley, 85, passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Jim was born in Cohoes on July 28, 1934, son of the late William and Mary (Looby) Foley. Jim was a graduate of Cohoes Schools, majored in English and earned his bachelor's degree from Siena College, served on active duty with the United States Army as a second lieutenant, and earned his master's degree in education from The College of Saint Rose. A lifelong teacher to all, he began his career as an educator teaching sixth grade at Westmere Elementary School in Guilderland. He then became assistant principal at Lynnwood and Westmere Elementary Schools, was appointed director of special education and finally assistant superintendent of Guilderland Schools until his retirement. Some of his most notable accomplishments were the implementation of computers into the Guilderland School system and championing the inclusion of special needs children in the classroom. Jim is survived by the love and light of his life, his wife Barbara "Barb"; their children, James Foley, Patricia Alfieri, Theresa Melucci, Maureen Tomisman, Kathleen Foley and Daniel Foley; their grandchildren, Isabelle, Catherine and James Foley, April and Nathan Alfieri, Emily and Andrew Melucci, and Meghan Tomisman; son-in-law Charles Melucci; and daughter-in-law Susan Yoo. He was predeceased by his son Michael Foley; and son-in-law Mark Tomisman. Jim lived his life teaching and caring for everyone, whether it was his children, grandchildren, students or friends. His family was the center of his life, while he in turn was their foundation. His every action was motivated by love and he will be missed dearly. Please visit











