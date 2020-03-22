O'Donnell, James Edward Jr. New York, N.Y. James Edward O'Donnell Jr., died on March 3, 2020. He was born on October 17, 1934, in Teaneck, N.J. to Mabel Kelly and James O'Donnell. He joined the Army National Guard and Marine Corps, serving in Korea. He attended West Virginia University and Georgetown University Law Center. He was admitted to New York State Bar in 1969, practicing in New York City. He continued military service through the Army and Judge Advocate General, becoming a lieutenant colonel. He was assistant district attorney (Brooklyn and Queens) retiring in 1994. He launched an acting career and was a proud member of SAG and AFTRA. Jim had a strong faith in God and was a dedicated member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. He cherished his family, as a brother, uncle and cousin. Jim was a doting husband to Sieglinda (nee Garfield-Snyder, June 1965); and an unwavering champion of daughter Victoria and his son-in-law, Matt. He is very dearly missed.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 22, 2020