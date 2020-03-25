Martin, James "Jimmy" Edwin Jr. ALBANY James "Jimmy" Edwin Martin Jr. of Rome, N.Y. passed away on March 24, 2020, in his Watervliet home after a well-fought battle with cancer. Jimmy was born on October 27, 1945, to the late James "Buster" and late Philomena "Fanny" Martin. Jim graduated from Rome Free Academy and enlisted in the United States Marines, serving in Vietnam from 1967-1969. In his humility, his heroics were only known to family and closest friends. Jimmy continued his life in public service, working for the state of New York and CSEA, a union for state employees. In retirement, he continued to work as an arbitrator/mediator for the State and CSEA until just weeks before his death. Jim was preceded in death by grandparents, Frank and Gloria Farino and Amos and Jessie Martin; brother Thomas Martin; son James E. Martin III; and granddaughter Amanda Gotte. Jim is survived by his devoted wife, Lynn (O'Brien); sister Gloria (Richard) Hahn; and cousin (by blood, brother by choice) Fred (Vicky) Martin and more cherished friends and colleagues than one could count. His legacy will live on through his children, Marie Tynon of Kingsbury, Paul (Flavia) Martin of Nashua, N.H., Ricky Martin of Glens Falls, Megan (Matt) Lorusso of Charlotte, N.C. and Michael (Brittany) Martin Fort Mill, S.C. He will be adoringly remembered as "Papa" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Angela, Monica and Anthony Gotte, Ryan Tynon, Jimmy and Robby Martin, Madelynn Lorusso, Erin and John Martin and Dominic Gotte-Seymour. Given the current health situation, services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you would like to send floral arrangements please contact the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 25, 2020