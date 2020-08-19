1/1
James F. Clark
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Clark, James F. COBLESKILL With profound sadness, we announce the passing of James "Jim" Francis Clark, 71 of Cobleskill, on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was a loving father, a loving grandfather and loving brother. Jim was born in Niskayuna on February 3, 1949, to Muriel (Kreiger) Velett and James F. Clark Jr. He grew up in the Schenectady area, joined the U.S. Air Force and became a Vietnam War veteran. Jim later worked in telecommunications and became a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Jim was predeceased by his mother Muriel (Krieger) Velett; his father James F. Clark Jr.; his brothers, Lawrence Velett, and Robert Velett; and sister Sandra Bradt. Jim is survived by his four children: Angela Sylvester (Robert Straub), James L. Clark (Jessica), Kimberly Whitman (Adam), and Chris Clark; his eight grandchildren: Alexander McCann, Andrew Sylvester, Rain Stevana, Gabreille Whitman, Kendall Clark, Olivia Whitman, Kinley Clark and Aydon Whitman; his brothers: Joseph Clark (Mary), and Rick Krieger (Laurie); and sisters: Linda Bonk and Donna Merwin. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jim's family on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Tri County Council Vietnam Era Veterans, 142 Catherine St., Albany, NY, 12202. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to view Jim's video tribute, visit www.CannonFuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 19, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
