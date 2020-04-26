Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James F. Generali. View Sign Service Information Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc 891 Madison Ave Albany , NY 12208 (518)-482-2698 Send Flowers Obituary

Generali, James F. ALBANY James F. Generali, 60, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Charles and Shirley Generali. Jim was a 1977 graduate of Vincentian Institute where he excelled as a student-athlete and earned a first team All Metroland selection in football in his senior year. He attended H.V.C.C. and was later employed in the commercial bakery at Freihofer Bakery for nearly 30 years. Jimmy spent many memorable and enjoyable days at Saratoga Race Course and on his backyard deck grilling and entertaining family and friends. He was a lifelong New York Football Giants and New York Yankees fan. Jim will always be remembered for his quick wit, good-natured sarcasm, big heart and absolute love for, and pride in, his children. Jim is survived by his children, Charles J. and Nicole V. Generali of Albany; cherished granddaughters, Cecilia and Marina; brothers, Robert (Karen) Generali of Delmar, and Thomas Generali of Albany; sisters, Janice Generali of Port St. Lucie, Fla. and Carol (Generali) Martinez of Balston Spa; his nieces, Alyssa and Kaylin; and nephews, Robbie, Nick, Sam, AJ, Jason and Jake. The family would like to extend its sincere thanks to Dr. Sajid Hussain for his compassion, kindness and professionalism throughout this very difficult and challenging journey. At the request of the deceased, a private family gathering will be held at another time. Those wishing to remember Jim in a special way may send contributions to Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.







