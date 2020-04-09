|
|
McGuire, James F. BALLSTON LAKE James F. McGuire, age 78, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, with his loving family by his side. James was born on October 27, 1941, in Schenectady and was the son of the late James and Evelyn (Dumar) McGuire. James attended Nott Terrace/Linton High School. He worked for G.E. Gas Turbine and Research & Development for over 30 years in Schenectady until his retirement in 1997. Most recently he worked as a bus driver for Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake School district. Above all, most important in his life was his family. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He never missed his grandson's football games, concerts and school events. He also enjoyed spending time at Sacandaga Lake with his best friend Terry McKenna. James is survived by his devoted wife, Patricia McGuire; his daughters, Cheryl (Charlie) Dadd, Jamie (the late Brian) Young, Colleen McGuire and April Aldrich; his adored grandchildren, Linda and Heather Dadd, James Young, Kyle, Colin and Calvin James Buckley, and Matthew Aldrich; his great-grandson Otto Young; his adoring niece Kim Risi (Steve); his siblings, MarySue Hawkins, Evelyn Demarco, and Harry McGuire; and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, James was predeceased by his brothers, Michael McGuire and Robert Allen McGuire. An Irish celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced View and leave messages on James's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 9, 2020