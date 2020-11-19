Coffey, James Francis WINSTON SALEM, N.C. James Francis Coffey, 37 of Winston Salem, N.C., passed unexpectedly on November 14, 2020, at home with his best friend, his twin at his side. Born on June 10, 1983, in Catskill, he was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Ruth Coffey. He is survived by his brothers, twin brother John of the home, Brian Coffey of Advance, N.C., Michael Coffey of Albany, and Joseph (Kate) Coffey of Albany; and sisters, Christine of Advance, Marie (Tim) Hippert of Winston Salem, and Nina (Bryon) Fingar of Garner, N.C. His nieces and nephews were his pride and joy, Jacob, Jessica, Jennifer and Joseph Johnson of Advance, Lillian, Benjamin and Nicholas Fingar, Lucas Coffey; and his great-nephew Mason Johnson. He was predeceased by his older sister Lynn Johnson; and his niece Alexa Coffey. A graduate of Empire State College, he was the vice president of Client Affairs at Wells Fargo at the time of his passing. Although he had no children of his own, he was instrumental in raising his nieces and nephews after his sister's passing. He was generous to family, friends and coworkers. Jim was an avid Yankees fan, loved his fantasy football and sadly he loved the Miami Dolphins. He will be greatly missed by all of us. A visitation for James will be held on Thursday, November 19, from 6 - 8 p.m. at Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville, N.C. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 20, in St. Frances Assissi Catholic Church in Mocksville, N.C. Burial will follow in Rose Cemetery. Reverend Father Erik Kowalski will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to offset costs may be sent to C. Coffey, 212 North Forke Dr., Advance, NC, 27006. Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville are honored to serve the family. To sign the online guestbook, please visit our website www.daviefuneralservice.com