Allen, James G. "Jerry" WATERVLIET James Gerald "Jerry" Allen, 83, passed peacefully from this life, surrounded by his family's love, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. A resident of Latham for the past 46 years, Jerry was born in Green Island and was the son of the late James W. and Dorothy E. (Paul) Allen. He was raised in Green Island and was a graduate of Healty High School. Jerry furthered his education at Empire State College of SUNY. He was employed for 37 years by the Bendix Corporation in Green Island from where he retired in 1993 as project engineer. For the past 76 years, Jerry enjoyed spending the summer months with his family at Hedges Lake. Jerry was a Polio survivor and was a communicant of St. Ambrose Church in Latham. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret "Peg" (Shea) Allen; his sons, James Allen (Laura), John Allen and Matthew Allen (Melissa); his daughters, Patricia Schadewald (Michael), Susan Allen, Geraldine Ferris (George), Dorothy Blake (Dave) and Catherine "Katie" Allen; his brother, Peter Allen (late Janet) as well as 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Most Reverend Howard J. Hubbard, D.D., Bishop Emeritus of Albany on Saturday at 2 p.m. in St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Road, Latham. The Rite of Committal and interment will follow the Mass in St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Jerry's family on Saturday, prior to the Mass, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in St. Ambrose Church. Contributions may be made to The Center for Disability Services, 314 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or to the Special Olympics New York, Attn. Donation, 504 Balltown Road, Schenectady NY, 12304 in memory of James G. Allen. Visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for additional information and to sign the guest registry.
Published in Albany Times Union from July 4 to July 5, 2019