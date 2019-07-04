James G. "Jerry" Allen

Guest Book
  • "I'm so sorry! Hold fast to your faith to see you through..."
    - lee
  • "AN OLD SCHOOL FREIND THELMA JONES CIACCIA"
  • "Dear Peg and family, I am so sorry to hear of Jerry's..."
    - Hazel Howansky
  • "To his family so sorry for your loss.i worked with his..."
    - Chris Cazzato
  • "To all of Jerrys Family: We are very sorry for your loss."
    - Mike and Nancy McNulty
Service Information
McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island
147 Hudson Avenue
Green Island, NY
12183
(518)-273-0042
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
St. Ambrose Church
347 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Ambrose Church
347 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
St. Peter's Cemetery
Troy, NY
View Map
Obituary
Allen, James G. "Jerry" WATERVLIET James Gerald "Jerry" Allen, 83, passed peacefully on July 2, 2019. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 2 p.m. in St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Interment, St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Jerry's family on Saturday, prior to the Mass, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in St. Ambrose Church. Contributions may be made to The Center for Disability Services, 314 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or to the Special Olympics New York, Attn. Donation, 504 Balltown Road, Schenectady NY, 12304 in memory of James G. Allen. Visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for additional information and to sign the guest registry.

Published in Albany Times Union from July 4 to July 5, 2019
