Allen, James G. "Jerry" WATERVLIET James Gerald "Jerry" Allen, 83, passed peacefully on July 2, 2019. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 2 p.m. in St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Interment, St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Jerry's family on Saturday, prior to the Mass, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in St. Ambrose Church. Contributions may be made to The Center for Disability Services, 314 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or to the Special Olympics New York, Attn. Donation, 504 Balltown Road, Schenectady NY, 12304 in memory of James G. Allen. Visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for additional information and to sign the guest registry.
Published in Albany Times Union from July 4 to July 5, 2019