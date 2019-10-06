Keegan, James G. Jr. LAKE FOREST, Calif. James G. Keegan Jr. entered into eternal life on September 25, 2019, in Saddleback Medical Center, Laguna Hills, Calif., in the loving comfort of his daughter, sister, brother-in-law, brother and sister-in-law. Born in Troy on February 6, 1943, he was the son of the late James G. Keegan and Alice Fitzgerald Keegan. He was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and attended Siena College. He entered Officer Training School and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army during the 1960's. He retired from General Electric and Pratt Whitney. After retirement, he relocated to Taiwan, before returning to the U.S. to live near his daughter in California. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Marine (Shawn) of Lake Forest, Calif.; granddaughters, Lucy and Sadie; his sister Mary (Joseph) of Herndon, Va.; his brother Peter (Beverly) of Scotia; six nieces and nephews and 13 grandnieces and grandnephews. James donated his body to Science Care, to be used for educational and medical research.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 6, 2019