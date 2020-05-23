McCormick, James G. Sr. AVERILL PARK James "Jim" G. McCormick Sr., 79 of Averill Park, passed away suddenly and entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Chicago, he was the son of the late John M. McCormick and Mildred Mahar McCormick; and beloved husband of 55 years to Reita Joyce McMeel McCormick. Jim was raised in Castleton where he attended Maple Hill High School and fell in love with the game of basketball. Jim furthered his education at SUNY Delhi before joining the U.S. Navy in 1961 where he served on the USS Orion. Jim loved serving his country and community and was an active member of the Sergeant Walter A. Adams American Legion Post #1021 and St. Henry's Church Knights of Columbus. Jim was a founder of the St. Henry's Church CYO basketball program serving the youth of his community for over 40 years. He was an active communicant of St. Henry's Church in Averill Park. Jim was the sales manager for Levonian Brothers in Troy where his career spanned 43 years. He worked alongside his son James and late bother-in-law Gerald McMeel. Owner Ralph Darian was his dearest friend and was a member of our family. Since his retirement he enjoyed his weekly "guys" lunch with his good friends Gerard, Don, Stu and his son Jim. Jim loved the beach and enjoyed spending time in Aruba and Long Beach Island with his dear friends and family, cooking with his son, taking rides in his Corvette, celebrating his Irish heritage, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Jim was the beloved father of Paula M. McCormick of Loudonville, MaryBeth (Stephen) Manny of Averill Park, and James G. (Edwina) McCormick Jr. of Wynantskill. Jim was "Poppy and #1" to Evan M. Yedynak, Emily A. Manny, Estelle L. Yedynak, Julia E. Manny and Declan A. McCormick. Jim was the beloved brother of Joanne (Jack) Murphy of Georgia and was predeceased by his brother, William McCormick. His first priority was family and he held dear all his nieces as nephews as well. The funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Henry's Cemetery, Averill Park. A memorial service will be scheduled when permitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of James G. McCormick Sr. to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, 965 Albany Shaker Road, Latham, NY, 12110. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, please visit www.brycefh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 23, 2020.