Guest Book View Sign Service Information Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-2715 Service 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Thomas the Apostle Church 35 Adams Pl. Delmar , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

McGlynn, James G. SLINGERLANDS Having a long-term cancer diagnosis provides the advantage of giving you plenty of time to reflect on your life and write your own obituary. I've enjoyed a wonderful life! Raised in a loving family by Ed and Alberta McGlynn, middle child of five, things have usually come easily for me. Finally after fighting cancer since 2009, I have passed to the next life on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. I live on in my Angel... the love-of-my-life, Jane, who has made every day a little slice of heaven on earth; my children, Kerry Hasselbach, the most like me, but better, with hubby Josh and first grandchildren, Christopher and Liam (I'll always remember getting hit by the "grandparent bus"); Kelly Ferjentsik, my "Doctor Princess" with hubby Erik and children Lennox and Violet; Shay, my focused son who has made me so proud (he could accomplish anything); Katie Nunez, a force of nature who is unstoppable, with hubby Raul and children Connor, Keelan and Tomas; and Matthew McGinn who, with wife Jess and daughter Evvie, was kind enough to stay local for frequent grandparent visits. Looking at how well the family has done tells me my life's work has been a great success. A special thank you to my first wife, Linda, for giving us our amazing children. My siblings, Ned McGlynn (Lois), Wayne McGlynn (Laura), Sharon Crotty (John) and Katelyn Francken (Michael), have kept our loving family units close. My in-laws have been a pleasure. My expansive group of cousins, nieces and nephews seems infinite... those Irish! After all, it is the love and kindness we share that makes the world a special place. My careers with Key Bank and Pioneer Bank have provided many friends through both coworkers and clients. I am thankful for all those wonderful encounters. My grad school buddies and travel companions have shown me that long term relationships are the best! If you care to share your kindnesses with my special circle of family and friends, please join them at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar on Friday, September 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28, at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Community Hospice of Rensselaer County, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY, 12144.







