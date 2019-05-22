Miner, James G. AVERILL PARK James G. Miner, 85 of Eastview Road, died on Monday, May 20, 2019, at his residence after a long illness. Born in Albany and a longtime resident of the Capital District, Jim was the son of the late James O. and Rose Hodgson Miner; and the beloved husband of Judy Hardy Miner. Jim was an Army veteran having served during the Korean War. Jim's work career found him driving for area trucking firms and he retired from the Wynantskill Union Free School District where he had been a bus driver. Jim had moved to Averill Park in 2004 and was a member of the Melvin Roads Post # 1231 of the American Legion. Survivors in addition to his wife include his stepchildren, Gene (Sheri) Freemantle of Nassau, Michelle (Bob) Arsenault of Wynantskill and Brian (Shelinda) Freemantle of Adams, Mass.; his grandchildren, Jessica, Joseph, Allison, Justin, Brianna, Kaleigh and the late Bobbie Arsenault; and his great-grandchildren, Olivia and Ali. Relatives and friends are invited to St. Henry's Church, 39 Old Rte. 66, Averill Park on Thursday, May 23, at 11 a.m. where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered, followed by Interment in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery Schuylerville. There will be no public calling hours. Due to floral limitations at the cemetery the family request donations be made to the Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Visit www.perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 22, 2019