Stander, James G. VOORHEESVILLE James G. "Jim" Stander of Voorheesville passed away on April 23, 2019. Born on January 3, 1944, in Grand Rapids, Mich., Jim was the son of the late Roger George and Roseanne (Schmidt) Stander; and the beloved husband of the late Gwendolyn Lee Otterbacher "Gwen" Stander. Jim is survived by his children, Jeanine Stander Behuniak (Nick) and Matthew Stander (Kjerstin); and his granddaughter Elizabeth Stander "Bethy" Behuniak. As a child, Jim gained a love of the outdoors from spending time with his uncles and enjoyed summers in Grand Haven, Mich., where he became a self-taught tennis player. Jim played first singles at Catholic Central High School and would continue to enjoy playing, coaching, and then watching tennis for the rest of his life. In the 1960s, he met Gwen at Central Michigan University. In 1969, Jim and Gwen were married and eventually settled in Middleville, Mich., where they raised their family. Jim was a high school English teacher in the Thornapple Kellogg School District, where he was dedicated to his profession and his students. Able to make even grammar a fun subject, "Mr. Stander" was a favorite teacher of many. When both Jeanine and Matt attended the University of Michigan, Jim became an avid Wolverines fan, an interest he would retain throughout his life. After retiring, Jim and Gwen moved to Voorheesville where Jim devoted much time to their granddaughter, instilling in her his love of both the outdoors and tennis. Jim will be very missed. Private services will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1661 Worcester Road, Suite 301, Framingham, MA, 01701 or to the charity of one's choosing.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2019