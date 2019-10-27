|
Garrett, James TROY James Edward "Cricket" Garrett died October 24, 2019. He was born in Jennings, La. on December 27, 1946. He was the son of the late Howard and Ruth (Engelbrecht) Garrett. For over 52 years he shared his life with Maryann. Cricket was raised in Colorado, joined the U.S. Army at 17, and was a Vietnam veteran. He retired from the Watervliet Arsenal after 31 years in telecommunications. He had a second career in I.T. with St. Peter's Health Partners. Cricket excelled in troubleshooting detailed problems. He was always willing to help a friend with computer or electrical problems. Cricket was a longtime member of the Cohoes Waterford Elks, Lodge #1317 and twice named "Elk of the Year." He is survived by his son, James T. Garrett (Linda) and daughter Christine Garrett (Scott Trzaska); four grandchildren, Blair, Adam, Amanda and William; two sisters, three brothers and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes on Tuesday, October 29, from 4-6 p.m. Inurnment with full military honors will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville at the convenience of the family Those wishing to remember Cricket in a special way may make memorial donation to a . To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019