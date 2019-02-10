Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James George Lascaris. View Sign

Lascaris, James George WORCESTER, N.Y. James George Lascaris, age 65 of Worcester, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, February 8, 2019. He was born on August 3, 1953 in Albany. He graduated from CBA in 1971 and went on to Buffalo State University, graduating with a B.A. in electronic engineering. He worked for the C.I.A. from 1977-84 in McLean, Va. as a counter-terrorist, designing sensitive tracking and surveillance equipment. He later worked for Condor Systems Inc. and Raytheon in the same capacity for various government contracts retiring in 2006. He grew up in Albany and recently purchased and lived at his camp, affectionately called Malaka Meadows, on top of his mountain in Decatur, N.Y. He was the son of George James Lascaris (predeceased) and survived by his mother, Elizabeth M. Lascaris and his sister, Theodora A. Lascaris and her husband, Andrew H. George and step-niece, Sara (Will) Roth and step-nephew, Brian George. He is also survived by several cousins. Viewing will take place from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 13 and immediately followed by a Trisagion Service at St.Sophia's Greek Orthodox Church,440 Whitehall Rd, Albany, NY 12208. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St.Sophia's Greek Orthodox Church in Albany. To leave a special message for the family please visit:







