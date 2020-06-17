James George Martino Sr.
Martino, James George Sr. GLENMONT James George Martino Sr., 85, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Pine Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Philmont, N.Y. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Samuel and Catherine Weller Martino.James worked as a longshoreman at the Port of Albany for many years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and longtime Elks Member. He is survived by his wife Bessie (Coons) Martino; his children, James (Linda), Darlene, Mary, Michele; and his grandson, Sam, who he raised; and his siblings, Paul (Ginny) and Samuel. James is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son David; brothers, Thomas and Joseph; and sister Helen. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 17, 2020.
