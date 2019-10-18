Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Service
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
James H. Billings

James H. Billings Obituary
Billings, James H. TROY James H. Billings, 64 of Troy, formerly of Maplewood, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Services will be held on Sunday, October 20, at 4 p.m. in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Calling hours on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m at the funeral home. A full obituary will appear in Saturday's paper. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 18, 2019
