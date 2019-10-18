|
Billings, James H. TROY James H. Billings, 64 of Troy, formerly of Maplewood, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Services will be held on Sunday, October 20, at 4 p.m. in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Calling hours on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m at the funeral home. A full obituary will appear in Saturday's paper. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 18, 2019