Ford, James H. COLONIE James H. Ford, 88, died peacefully of Alzheimer's disease in hospice at his home on May 25, 2020, in the company of his children. A lifelong resident of Albany County, Jim was known for his lifelong interest in local railroad history and creating a detailed model railroad layout known as the Delaware Central. His other interests included magic, World War II, Siena College basketball, and classic cars. Jim's children were very important to him and could count on his warm support, encouragement and wisdom. With his passing his children will recall Jim's commonly stated advice, "Let it develop." Jim graduated from Christian Brothers Academy in 1950 and from Siena College in 1954. He worked for Rensselaer and Albany County Social Services, and the State of New York at the former Civil Defense agency and then the Department of Social Services. Jim worked part-time at the Waldorf Tuxedo Company for many years. After open heart surgery in 1988, Jim enjoyed retirement for many years..."It's a great life." Jim was the son of James J. and Clara Ford (Andres). He was predeceased by his sister Virginia Shutter (Ford); and brother-in-law Charles "Chuck." He is survived by his sons, Kenneth J. Ford (Hilda) and Gregory A. Ford (Robin) and their families; his daughters, Diana C. Feiden (Rick) and Ellyn E. Ford (David) and their families; his niece Sharon Gibbs; five grandchildren, Courtney Feiden (Peter), Eric Feiden (Shelby), Elizabeth Ford (James), Claire Ford (Ryan) and Anna Ford (Justin), and many friends. Funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be planned for friends and family later this year when circumstances permit. Those wishing to remember Jim in a special way may make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 28, 2020.