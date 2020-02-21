|
|
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
Millington, James H. GANSEVOORT James H. Millington, age 90 of Gansevoort, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born on October 2, 1929, in South Troy, he was the son of the late Howard Millington Sr. and Jane Millington. He was predeceased by his siblings, John Millington, Hope Boswell, Robert Millington, and Howard Millington Jr. James retired from a long career at GE Silicone in Waterford. He was a member of the Masonic Temple of Lansingburgh, and the Clan Mackintosh of North America. He is survived by his wife Barbara Millington; children, Jami (Anthony) Piraino, Timothy (Patricia) Farley, Sean Farley, and Michael (Susan) Farley; sister Ada Baker; grandchildren, Tanya (Mark), Benjamin (Mardie), Kevin (Melissa), Kyle, Ryan (Melissa), Kelly (Rickey), Anthony, and Christian. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Victoria, Colton, Caleb, Jaxon, Brandon, and Kaia, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Wesley Health Care, the Hospice of Saratoga County, and Home Instead of Gansevoort for all of their kindness, compassion, and care. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service at 1 p.m. in the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park. Burial will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866 or to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY, 12020.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2020
