Riley, James H. Jr. WATERFORD James H. Riley Jr., beloved son of the late James H. Riley Sr. and Barbara Riley, died suddenly on March 20, 2020. He is survived by his son Caine Riley; uncle and aunt, Ronald Riley Sr. and Janice Riley; siblings, Cindy Jope, Eric and Lisa Nordstrom, Jaime Riley and countless family and friends. He was currently employed by Flood Landscaping of Watervliet. "If you met him, you loved him and your life was enriched by his amazing heart, his relentless faithfulness to his family, his unfiltered sense of humor, raw honesty and outlook on life. He was well known for his love for dogs, his bike, and fishing, but most of all for his great heart. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him." A "celebration of life" event will be arranged on a date to be determined. Please refer to the Facebook page: "To honor Jimmy Riley" at https://www.facebook.com/jim.riley.75248795 Donations may be made through GoFundMe on the Facebook page. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 25, 2020