Rose, James H. Sr. MECHANICVILLE James H. Rose Sr, died Friday on his birthday August 2, 2019 after an extended illness. Born in Troy, August 2, 1941, son of the late Henry and Emma Stockwell Rose Sr. Jim had worked for the Freihoffer Baking Co, in Albany for 40 years before retiring a decade ago. Always enjoyed working on small engines, loved fishing all his life and playing bingo. He also enjoyed gifting people with small presents, watching their smiling faces. Jim was a longtime member of the Mechanicville Fire Dept's Co # 1 and the Fire Police. His wife of 39 years, Sandra Sanders Rose died March 26, 2007. Survivors include daughter, Wendy Rose of Wisconsin; sons, James (Lisa) Rose Jr of Schaghticoke and Nick (Athena) Rose of Republic of So. Korea, and Carin Christopher Rose of Malta; a number of grand and great grandchildren; his brother, Henry F. Rose Jr. of Schaghticoke; along with nieces, nephews and families. Jim was also predeceased by his two sisters, Shirley Wiley and Emma Folmsbee. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday evening at 7 at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville. Calling hours at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Mechanicville Fire Dept, PO Box 484, Mechanicville, NY 12118. To leave a condolences and for directions visit devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 4, 2019