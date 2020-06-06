Templeton, James H. SLINGERLANDS James H. Templeton, 90, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late H. Edward and Irene (Partis) Templeton. A lifelong area resident, James was a graduate of Albany High School, class of 1947 and went on to attend Wentworth Institute in Boston and Union College in Schenectady. He was a communicant of the Third Reformed Church of Albany. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. He began a long and rewarding career with Home and City Savings Bank in Albany as a file clerk and worked his way up to the position of bank vice president. Upon his retirement, James along with his wife Honey enjoyed spending winters in North Fort Meyers, Fla., allowing him to be on the golf course year-round. In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his son-in-law, Francesco Bevevino Jr.; and his brother-in-law, Dr. Ronald W. Estabrook. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Honey (Berry) Templeton of Slingerlands; his son Peter Templeton and his wife Patricia of Guilderland; his daughter, Laura Bevevino of Troy; his sister, June Estabrook of Dallas, Texas; two granddaughters, Erin Templeton and Francesca Bevevino, as well as three nieces and one nephew. Funeral services will be held privately amongst family. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Third Reformed Church of Albany, 20 Ten Eyck Ave, Albany, NY, 12209. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Frederick Funeral Home, 633 Central Ave., Albany. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.