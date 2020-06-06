James H. Templeton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Templeton, James H. SLINGERLANDS James H. Templeton, 90, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late H. Edward and Irene (Partis) Templeton. A lifelong area resident, James was a graduate of Albany High School, class of 1947 and went on to attend Wentworth Institute in Boston and Union College in Schenectady. He was a communicant of the Third Reformed Church of Albany. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. He began a long and rewarding career with Home and City Savings Bank in Albany as a file clerk and worked his way up to the position of bank vice president. Upon his retirement, James along with his wife Honey enjoyed spending winters in North Fort Meyers, Fla., allowing him to be on the golf course year-round. In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his son-in-law, Francesco Bevevino Jr.; and his brother-in-law, Dr. Ronald W. Estabrook. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Honey (Berry) Templeton of Slingerlands; his son Peter Templeton and his wife Patricia of Guilderland; his daughter, Laura Bevevino of Troy; his sister, June Estabrook of Dallas, Texas; two granddaughters, Erin Templeton and Francesca Bevevino, as well as three nieces and one nephew. Funeral services will be held privately amongst family. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Third Reformed Church of Albany, 20 Ten Eyck Ave, Albany, NY, 12209. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Frederick Funeral Home, 633 Central Ave., Albany. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home
633 Central Avenue
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 482-3669
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved