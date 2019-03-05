Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James H. Watson. View Sign









Watson, James H. REXFORD James H. "Jim" Watson, a loving and humble husband, father, friend, neighbor, and colleague, passed away peacefully at the age of 62 on February 25, 2019. Jim is a true model to all of us in how to live and experience life in the richest way possible. Jim will be immortalized in storytelling as a generous and devoted family man who put others first, facing every situation with a wicked sense of humor and a mischievous grin. Jim beat cancer in life by how he lived and the countless lives he positively impacted through his work, friendship, and laughter. Born in 1956, the youngest son of the late Edward and Nancy Watson, Jim was a lifelong Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. Visitors to his Rexford home would find Jim, a passionate woodworker, in his shop working on his latest project or sitting back visiting with a neighbor with a cold beer. If not there, he would be in the kitchen cooking mountains of food for the many family and friends who were bound to stop by. Jim achieved his bachelor's degree from the University of New Hampshire, his master's degree from George Washington University, and obtained all but dissertation from the State University of New York at Albany in comparative political science. Jim retired from the New York State Senate with over 25 years of public service, leaving his post as the director of policy in October 2018. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Gail Chapple Watson; daughter Erin (Kevin) Watson Hayner; son Patrick (fiancee Dana Delaney) Watson; sister Lynn Watson; his brothers, Bruce (Susan) Watson and Graham Watson. His adored grandsons, Brewer and Meyer, call him "Beepa." At Jim's request, there will be no formal service; however, family and friends will celebrate in his honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in his memory be made to the Southern Saratoga County Chamber Angels, a not-for-profit organization that brings holiday cheer to families and children who are less fortunate in Southern Saratoga County. This organization holds a special place in the hearts of the Watson Family. Donations may be mailed to: SSC Chamber Angels, 58 Clifton Country Road, Suite 102, Clifton Park, NY, 12065. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com Funeral Home Catricala Funeral Home Inc

1597 Route 9

Clifton Park , NY 12065

