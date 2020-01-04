Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Harrington. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Send Flowers Obituary

Harrington, James ALBANY James E. Harrington, 69 of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Born in Albany on July 11, 1950, James was the son of Margaret H. Harrington (maiden name Dougherty) and the late Willard J. Harrington. James graduated from McClosky in 1969 and attended Hudson Valley. James served for the Albany Police Department for 14 years. James was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Church. In his retirement, James enjoyed donating his time at the Sister Maureen Joyce Center Soup Kitchen. He was a gentle soul who enjoyed working with his hands, visiting Lake George, fishing, reading, and spending time with his family. James is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Harrington, Kellie Harrington, Sarah Harrington (Albert Wilson); and his son Joshua Harrington. He has five grandchildren, Tarah LaFalce, Kari Anne Vincent, Taylor Parry, Aiden Moyle, and Audrey Wilson. James is also survived by his siblings, Kathleen (Tom) Inglee, William Harrington, Marie (Paul) Ryan, Charles (Joanne) Harrington, Michael Harrington, and David Harrington; as well as several nieces and nephews. James was predeceased by his wife Joan Harrington (maiden name Skeals). James is survived by his former wife Lynn Harrington (maiden name Pagano). James will also be remembered by his friend Diana Baker. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. All are invited to attend his funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 7, at 10:30 a.m. in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 607 Central Avenue, Albany. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Sister Maureen Joyce Center Soup Kitchen in memory of James Harrington at 369 Livingston Ave., Albany, NY 12206 or via







