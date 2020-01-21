Guest Book View Sign Service Information McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island 147 Hudson Avenue Green Island , NY 12183 (518)-273-0042 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island 147 Hudson Avenue Green Island , NY 12183 View Map Funeral 8:45 AM McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island 147 Hudson Avenue Green Island , NY 12183 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM Our Lady of Victory Church Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

McCormick, James "Jasper" Hubbard TROY James "Jasper" Hubbard McCormick passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. Born in Syracuse, son of the late William and Marion Hubbard McCormick, he had resided in Troy since 1962. Jim served as an MP in the United Stated Army from 1957 to 1960. After his service with the military, he returned to Troy and learned the sheet metal trade and retired having been employed by Tougher Industries in Menands for 25 years. He was a meat cutter for many years and owned the Butcher Block on Hoosick Street in Troy and the construction company McCormick Brothers Inc. Jim enjoyed fishing on Lake George where he operated Jasper Fishing Charters and for a number of years he and his son Dan drove their restored 1969 Buick Skylark in car shows and parades. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy and a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union, Local 83, and the Troy Lodge of Elks. Jim was the beloved husband of Janet Finger McCormick; devoted father of Daniel (Cynthia) McCormick and Debra (John) McCormick Hourigan; brother of the late William, David and Joseph McCormick and Beverly Robinson. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Nicole Murtagh, Lauren McCormick, Ken Fitzpatrick, Shannon Fitzpatrick, John Hourigan and Christina Hourigan; and two great-grandchildren, Camryn Murtagh and Maddox Hourigan. Jim is also survived by his brother-in-law and close friend Roger Finger, sister-in-law Ethel Kelly and many nieces and nephews. Also, his days were not complete until he gathered each morning at Christian's Garage in Brunswick, N.Y. to meet with his dearest "coffee time" friends to solve the problems of the world. Funeral from the McNulty Funeral Home, 147 Hudson Avenue, Green Island on Thursday, January 23, at 8:45 a.m. and in Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in memory of James to the , 260 Osborne Road, Loudonville, NY, 12211 and The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Please visit







McCormick, James "Jasper" Hubbard TROY James "Jasper" Hubbard McCormick passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. Born in Syracuse, son of the late William and Marion Hubbard McCormick, he had resided in Troy since 1962. Jim served as an MP in the United Stated Army from 1957 to 1960. After his service with the military, he returned to Troy and learned the sheet metal trade and retired having been employed by Tougher Industries in Menands for 25 years. He was a meat cutter for many years and owned the Butcher Block on Hoosick Street in Troy and the construction company McCormick Brothers Inc. Jim enjoyed fishing on Lake George where he operated Jasper Fishing Charters and for a number of years he and his son Dan drove their restored 1969 Buick Skylark in car shows and parades. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy and a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union, Local 83, and the Troy Lodge of Elks. Jim was the beloved husband of Janet Finger McCormick; devoted father of Daniel (Cynthia) McCormick and Debra (John) McCormick Hourigan; brother of the late William, David and Joseph McCormick and Beverly Robinson. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Nicole Murtagh, Lauren McCormick, Ken Fitzpatrick, Shannon Fitzpatrick, John Hourigan and Christina Hourigan; and two great-grandchildren, Camryn Murtagh and Maddox Hourigan. Jim is also survived by his brother-in-law and close friend Roger Finger, sister-in-law Ethel Kelly and many nieces and nephews. Also, his days were not complete until he gathered each morning at Christian's Garage in Brunswick, N.Y. to meet with his dearest "coffee time" friends to solve the problems of the world. Funeral from the McNulty Funeral Home, 147 Hudson Avenue, Green Island on Thursday, January 23, at 8:45 a.m. and in Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in memory of James to the , 260 Osborne Road, Loudonville, NY, 12211 and The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook. Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.