1/1
James J. Almy Sr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Almy, James J. Sr. GUILDERLAND James J. Almy Sr., 87, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born on July 12, 1933, in Selkirk and was the son of the late Albert F. and Catherine L. (VanDenburgh) Almy. James served in the United States Navy. In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his beloved wife of 54 years, Dorothy (Edwards) Almy; and his siblings, Albert Almy, John Almy and Ruth Hilton. James is survived by his son, James J. (Annette) Almy Jr.; his daughter, Suzanne Joslin; his sister, Dorothy McClelland, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Per James' wishes, there will be no services. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
July 26, 2020
It doesn’t say Mr Almy profession, but I think he was a bus driver for Voorheesville. He was a great guy. I’ve remembered him all this years. They need bus drivers like him now. Kids respected Mr Almy. RIP. You made an impact on me. I hope I have the right person
Dorita Dart Nobles
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved