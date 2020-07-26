Almy, James J. Sr. GUILDERLAND James J. Almy Sr., 87, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born on July 12, 1933, in Selkirk and was the son of the late Albert F. and Catherine L. (VanDenburgh) Almy. James served in the United States Navy. In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his beloved wife of 54 years, Dorothy (Edwards) Almy; and his siblings, Albert Almy, John Almy and Ruth Hilton. James is survived by his son, James J. (Annette) Almy Jr.; his daughter, Suzanne Joslin; his sister, Dorothy McClelland, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Per James' wishes, there will be no services. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com