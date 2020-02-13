Burkett, James J. "Jerry" PITTSTOWN James J. Burkett, "Jerry," 77, passed at home on February 12, 2020. James is survived by his wife, Joann Burkett; and his children, Jerald Burkett, Jay Burkett, Veronica Taylor, Jennifer Eobbi and Jamie Gallagher. He also survived by his stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 13, 2020