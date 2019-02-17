Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Cashel, James J. Jr. TROY James J. Cashel Jr., 87, died February 14, 2019. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Anna McNulty Cashel and James J. Cashel Sr. Jim lived in the Troy area all of his life. He was educated at Sacred Heart School and was a graduate of Troy High School, class of 1950. While at Troy High School, he was a star athlete who participated in basketball, football and track. Jim was the founder of and a playing coach for the semi-pro basketball team, the "Prof. A. C." for which he was general manager and team captain from 1945 until 1968. He was also a member of the Troy Boys Club basketball team and Hall of Fame. While Jim was in the Navy from 1953 to 1955, he was co-captain of the ship's team of the U.S.S. Worcester Cruiser - CL 144. His Navy team played in 63 countries during the Korean conflict. He was a life member of the DAV Troy Chapter #38, Rev. Francis A. Kelly Post. Jim was a member of the Troy Local Carpenters Union in the 1950's and was employed as a carpenter at the Watervliet Arsenal for 25 years, working in the tooling section and supply division before retiring in 1974. Upon his retirement, he became a world traveler visiting many foreign countries including 11 trips to Ireland. He also was interested in collecting and showing antique cars, was a member of several local car clubs and attended many auto auctions. Jim was on the national car circuit displaying a '55 Chevy Radical Custom which he designed. He displayed this car in major indoor car shows up and down the eastern seaboard and the car appeared in 14 national car magazines. He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church. Survivors include a son, James J. III (Patricia) Cashel; many close relatives in Ireland, and friends in Troy and elsewhere. "I wish to thank the entire VA Hospital staff, especially the 9B staff for their care of my father." The funeral will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. from the Daniel D. Purcell Funeral Home and at 10:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church, 310 Spring Ave., Troy, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home Monday from 4 until 7 p.m.











510 Pawling Ave

Troy , NY 12180

