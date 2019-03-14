Clinton, James J. Jr. WATERFORD James J. Clinton Jr., 85 of Garrett Drive, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Albany Medical Center in Albany. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Grace Coonradt Clinton. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late James J. Clinton Sr. and Marion VanBramer Clinton. At the age of four, he moved with his parents to Douw Street in Troy and spent his childhood there with his siblings, along with his grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins and neighbors. In his youth, this is where he enjoyed playing endless pick-up games of baseball with the neighborhood boys and developed his love for going to the movies. Mr. Clinton attended Troy High School and at the age of 18 went to work as a deckhand for Matton Transportation Co. He later worked for Turecamo Transportation Co., and Bouchard Transportation Co. in New York City for 46 years, retiring in 1997 as a tugboat captain. He was a sergeant in the Army and served during the Korean War. He was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Crescent and was a member of the United Marine Division Union, Local 333. Jim was a quiet and simple man whose greatest pleasure in life came from spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also loved spending time at home taking part in his favorite pastimes: watching New York Yankees' games and classic movies. An avid Yankees fan for over 75 years, he always looked forward to the start of the baseball season and enjoyed talking baseball, especially the Yankees, with his sons and grandsons. He enjoyed playing board games, particularly Trivial Pursuit, at family gatherings. "Pa" would regale his grandchildren with stories of his youth. We aren't sure the stories were all true, but they made for amusing tales. In addition to his wife, he is survived by their six devoted children, Shawn (John) Waldron of Waterford, Thomas (Deborah) Clinton of Kattskill Bay, Shelly Clinton and Sherrye Hulse of Waterford, Stephen (Helene) Clinton of Clifton Park and James J. Clinton III, of Seattle, Wash.; a sister, Mary Jacqueline (Ernest) Conner of Salisbury, Md.; a brother, Ralph J. Clinton (late Kathleen) of Brunswick; sisters-in law, Doris (late George) Dean of Brodhead, Wis. and Phyllis (late Harvey) Carner of Pittstown. He was a proud grandfather, "Pa," to his adoring grandchildren, Jevon (Kara), Jared and Aaron (Kristin) Waldron; Nicholas, Amanda and Joshua Hulse; Joseph, Patrick and Caroline Clinton; and great-grandchildren, Kaeden, Kaius and Opal Waldron. He is also survived by 23 nieces and nephews and several cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Gary (late Carol) Clinton; infant brother, Robert Clinton; sister-in-law, Kaye Winn; and niece, Kelly Carner. Jim's family would like to thank Dr. James Walders and his nursing staff for providing him with kind and compassionate care for so many years, and the nurses and therapists from the Eddy Visiting Nurse & Rehab Association and staff from Landmark. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 8:45 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St (Rt. 32), Waterford, and at 9 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Crescent. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 p.m. If you wish to remember Jim in a special way, contributions to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101-9929 or the Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY, 10598 would be appreciated. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary