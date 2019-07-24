Connell, James J. Jr. EAST GREENBUSH James J. Connell Jr., age 67, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany surrounded by his loving family. The funeral with military honors bestowed in the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Thursday at 7 p.m. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service from 4-7 p.m. Contributions in his memory may be made to Down Syndrome Aim High, 22 Corporate Woods Blvd., Building 5, Albany, NY, 12211. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from July 24 to July 25, 2019