Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James J. Connors. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Connors, James J. COLONIE James J. Connors, age 76, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on January 26, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. He was born in South Glens Falls, the son of the late Robert and Mabel Connors.James served in the active and reserve duty in the U.S. Army as an infantryman. He was a former volunteer for Colonie EMS and Colonie Fire Department. He worked as a district manager for Combined Life Insurance in Albany for over 35 years. James loved watching sports and yearly vacations with his family to Cape Cod. He also loved showing off pictures of his kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and dogs to everyone and anyone. He was always well known for being a positive and inspiring man and friend to all around him. James was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Gregory. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Karen, and their four children: Melissa and Joseph (Lynn) Evans, Ian Connors, and Lindsay (Aaron) Phillips; nine grandchildren: Sarah, Joseph (Chelsea), and Nicholas Evans, Shane, Austin, Juliana, Ethan, Avalyn Phillips and Paige Pfeiffer; and three great-grandchildren: Destiny, Lily and Raelyn. Also survived by many furry friends, relatives and friends. Family, friends and coworkers are invited to attend his calling hours on Tuesday, February 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. All are invited attend his funeral service at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie.











Connors, James J. COLONIE James J. Connors, age 76, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on January 26, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. He was born in South Glens Falls, the son of the late Robert and Mabel Connors.James served in the active and reserve duty in the U.S. Army as an infantryman. He was a former volunteer for Colonie EMS and Colonie Fire Department. He worked as a district manager for Combined Life Insurance in Albany for over 35 years. James loved watching sports and yearly vacations with his family to Cape Cod. He also loved showing off pictures of his kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and dogs to everyone and anyone. He was always well known for being a positive and inspiring man and friend to all around him. James was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Gregory. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Karen, and their four children: Melissa and Joseph (Lynn) Evans, Ian Connors, and Lindsay (Aaron) Phillips; nine grandchildren: Sarah, Joseph (Chelsea), and Nicholas Evans, Shane, Austin, Juliana, Ethan, Avalyn Phillips and Paige Pfeiffer; and three great-grandchildren: Destiny, Lily and Raelyn. Also survived by many furry friends, relatives and friends. Family, friends and coworkers are invited to attend his calling hours on Tuesday, February 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. All are invited attend his funeral service at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close