Connors, James J. COLONIE James J. Connors, age 76, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on January 26, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. He was born in South Glens Falls, the son of the late Robert and Mabel Connors.James served in the active and reserve duty in the U.S. Army as an infantryman. He was a former volunteer for Colonie EMS and Colonie Fire Department. He worked as a district manager for Combined Life Insurance in Albany for over 35 years. James loved watching sports and yearly vacations with his family to Cape Cod. He also loved showing off pictures of his kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and dogs to everyone and anyone. He was always well known for being a positive and inspiring man and friend to all around him. James was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Gregory. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Karen, and their four children: Melissa and Joseph (Lynn) Evans, Ian Connors, and Lindsay (Aaron) Phillips; nine grandchildren: Sarah, Joseph (Chelsea), and Nicholas Evans, Shane, Austin, Juliana, Ethan, Avalyn Phillips and Paige Pfeiffer; and three great-grandchildren: Destiny, Lily and Raelyn. Also survived by many furry friends, relatives and friends. Family, friends and coworkers are invited to attend his calling hours on Tuesday, February 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. All are invited attend his funeral service at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 2, 2020