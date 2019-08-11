DeMarco, James J. Jr. LAS VEGAS, Nev. After a long battle with Kidney disease, Jim died on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at home in Las Vegas, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Jeanette (Sooky) Carmello. He was the loving and proud father of his eight children: James DeMarco III (Marlene) of Goshen, N.Y., Joseph DeMarco (Mary Jo) of Las Vegas, Joanne DeMarco of Las Vegas, John DeMarco of Denver, Judi DeMarco of Albany, Jill DeMarco Shahen (James) of Merritt Island, Fla., Jeffrey DeMarco of Cohoes, Jennifer DeMarco of Las Vegas. He was the loving and devoted grandfather to his eight grandchildren and his seven great- grandchildren. Jim is also survived by his brothers, Joseph DeMarco (Pamela), and Michael DeMarco (Barbara - deceased); his brothers-in-law, Joseph Carmello (Carol - deceased), William Carmello (Judy) and Ronald Carmello (Joan); and many nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom he loved dearly. Anyone knowing Jim through the years, loved him. We thank you for that love and ask that you remember him in your prayers. If you would like to donate in Jims name to The , 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY, 10016, it would be appreciated.



