Service Information Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 02203 (518)-489-2161

Gianatasio, James J. Sr. GUILDERLAND James J. Gianatasio Sr., 79 of Guilderland, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. James was born in New York City, the son of the late Carmine and Julia Gianatasio. He was a graduate of Manhattan College, and was employed by the New York State Department of Labor for many years, first in New York City, then in Albany. He and his family moved from the Bronx to Voorheesville in 1972, and in 2001 to Guilderland. He was a communicant of St. Matthew's Church in Voorheesville, and will be remembered for his devotion to his family. Jim was predeceased by his beloved wife Marie. He is survived by his children, Charles Gianatasio (Jill) of Pittsfield, Mass., James J. Gianatasio Jr. (Colleen) of Guilderland, Annemarie Hebert (Gary) of Voorheesville, and Thomas Gianatasio (Dina) of Rotterdam; his grandchildren, James Gianatasio III, Meghan, Juliana, and Katelyn Hebert, and Sarina and Thomas Gianatasio; his brother-in-law Edward Curry of Lansdale, Pa.; his sisters-in-law, Phyllis Musella of Shrewsbury, Mass. and Rosemarie Musella of Toms River, N.J.; his nieces, Julie Cios and Joanne Finkelston and many other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Joanne Curry; nephew Edward Curry; and his brothers-in-law, Joseph Musella and John Musella. Funeral services will be held privately due to the current virus pandemic. Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit







